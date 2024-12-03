Join the search to find Woody’s Grinch decoration

Well, it’s happened again....

A couple of weeks ago, 2 of my candy cane sticks were stolen out of my yard.

Whoever took our decorations last night - I hope you found something productive to do with an 18” pool noodle covered in duct tape. 🙄 Posted by Woody K99.1FM on Thursday, November 14, 2024

Now, someone stole my Grinch! Ironic, right?

The thieves were at it again. This time, they stole our Grinch! Ironic, right? What has this world come to that you can’t even decorate for Christmas anymore? Posted by Woody K99.1FM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

As you can tell by the smiles on my kids faces, the Grinch was one of their favorite decorations of our whole display. Spread the word. Help me find him!