Jon Pardi Making College Football History With Halftime Show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We’re just a few days away from college football being back and Jon Pardi was just announced yesterday (08.13.25) as the halftime performer for the Big 12 Football Championship December 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas! He’ll also be making history as the first ever country artist to perform the halftime show.

“I’m so fired up to be part of the Big 12 Football Championship game this year — and to be the first country artist to do it makes it even more fun...It’s going to be a good time - we’re going to give fans an unforgettable show.” -Jon Pardi

Jon will also be joined on stage by both schools marching bands - how fun!