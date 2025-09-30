Jonathan Bailey and more celebrities make 'TIME'100 Next list

Jonathan Bailey has been revealed as one of the three TIME100 Next cover stars for 2025. The actor was recognized along with 100 other emerging leaders, including a group of notable entertainers TIME described as the world's most influential rising stars.

Among the celebrities included on this year's list are Monica Barbaro, David Corenswet, Kaitlyn Dever, Meghann Fahy, Damson Idris, Manny Jacinto, Nico Parker, Jack Quaid, Megan Stalter, Teyana Taylor, Tramell Tillman and Lola Tung.

Ariana Grande penned an essay about Bailey to coincide with the recognition.

"I first met Jonathan Bailey at dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because I have always found him so brilliant—having bookmarked and memorized a few bootleg clips of him onstage in Company and The Last Five Years—but from the moment we met, I felt like I was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years," Grande wrote. "I can't even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level."

Bailey also spoke to TIME about returning as Fiyero in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

“Fiyero’s got an easy charm, which comes with his easy glow of privilege, but it feels like he’s in a state of quiet rebellion,” Bailey said. “The regime starts identifying who is good and who is bad, who is acceptable and who isn’t. Fiyero steps outside of his privilege and Glinda battles in her own way.”

