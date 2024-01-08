Jonathan Majors speaks out for 1st time after conviction in domestic violence trial

In his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Jonathan Majors said he was "shocked and afraid" upon hearing the verdict.

"I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence?'" the actor said to ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in an exclusive sit-down interview.

Majors was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

As he awaits sentencing, he told Davis he plans to appeal.

Majors, 34, was arrested and charged following a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a for-hire SUV in New York City.

The mixed verdict signaled the jury believed Majors recklessly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, but did not intentionally do so.



Majors said picking Jabbari up was "one of the biggest mistakes of my life."

"I pick her up, I put her back in the car. I'm trying to get rid of her. I'm trying to get away from her, as the video shows, you know?" he said. "Second biggest mistake of my life, I try to keep her in the car."



The altercation began in the SUV, after Jabbari saw a flirty text message from another woman on Majors' phone. Jabbari testified that she tried to grab his phone after seeing the message.

"It just felt like he was twisting my arm and my hand and trying to make me feel pain," she said in court.

Majors said he is confident he didn't cause any injuries.

"She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That's all I remember," he said.

He said he "wish[ed] to God" he knew how the injuries occurred.

"That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it," he said.

The extended interview airs on ABC News Live's Prime with Linsey Davis Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

