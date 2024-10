Jelly Roll and Kane Brown will be co-headliners of Buckeye Country Superfest on June 21, 2025 at Ohio Stadium! They will be joined by Megan Moroney, Dasha, Conner Smith, and Treaty Oak Revival.

Register for presale access now at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com.

Hotel and VIP Packages On Sale Tuesday, October 8th at 8am.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 18th.