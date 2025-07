Kane Brown sings “Georgia On My Mind,” Zac Brown Band performs National Anthem at MLB All-Star game

Country music was well represented last night at the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kane Brown sang the Ray Charles classic, “Georgia On My Mind,” and Zac Brown Band performed the National Anthem!