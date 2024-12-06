Keira Knightley reflects on the 'creep factor' in famous 'Love Actually' scene

Keira Knightley recently reflected on one of the most iconic scenes from Love Actually and shared why she felt there was a "creep factor" attached.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published Friday, Knightley, who starred in the classic 2003 romantic comedy when she was 17, spoke about the cue card scene that she shared with actor Andrew Lincoln.

In the film, Knightley's Juliet, a newlywed who marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) at the start of the film, opens the door of her home to see Peter's friend Mark (Lincoln), who goes on to profess his love for her through cue cards.

"The slightly stalkerish aspect of it — I do remember that," she told the Los Angeles Times. "My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you're looking at [Lincoln] like he's creepy,' and I'm like [in a dramatic whisper], 'But it is quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy."

When asked if she felt there was a "creep factor" attached to the scene, Knightley shared, "I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17."

While Knightley says the scene was awkward for her at the time, she talked about how the film has become a beloved movie over the years. She also said she doesn't watch the films she's in.

"Most of my films I have either never seen or I have only seen once," she said. "So it's nothing against Love Actually."

