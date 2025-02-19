Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s LA Home Broken Into

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s home in Los Angeles was recently broken into. The intruder smashed through a glass window - thankfully Keith and Nicole were not home but sources are saying at the time one of their employees arrived at the house and the intruder fled. It is not clear yet what the motive was.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman own a few different homes - from Los Angeles, to New York, Nashville, and Australia. The two have been very busy - Keith gets ready to kick off his High and Alive World Tour May 22nd in Orange Beach, Alabama!