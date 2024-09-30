Keith Urban posed for Playgirl two decades ago--‘What the Hell was I thinking?!’

Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By Nancy Wilson

Last week Keith Urban appeared on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast. He told Rob how on 2002 his record label said Playgirl magazine wanted to do an article and photo shoot with the then new singer. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Luckily, I play guitar and not harmonica.” He posed wearing just a thong with his guitar discreetly covering up his bits. In 2013, Tonight Show Host Jay Leno unearthed the photos. “That falls into the ‘What the Hell was I thinking’ category,” Urban said at the time



0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!