Keke Palmer joining Keanu in 'Good Fortune', and more

Variety reports HBO is working on a limited series based on Gillian Flynn's novel Dark Places. The plot follows Libby Day, the only survivor of a massacre that killed her two sisters and mother. Her testimony against her teenage brother leads to his conviction for the murders. Twenty-five years later, she meets a group of amateur detectives who believe her brother is innocent. The investigation reveals her brother's secrets and how the murders unfolded that evening. A 2015 big-screen adaptation of Flynn's Dark Places starring Charlize Theron did poorly at the box office, grossing just $5.1 million worldwide ...

Husband-and-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reuniting for the first time in 20 years — on screen, that is — in the upcoming film Connescence, according to Deadline. Bacon plays an underachieving security guard who foils an attempted robbery at the home of a successful urologist, who is married to a brilliant former Watergate prosecutor, portrayed by Sedgwick and Judd Hirsch, respectively. The encounter evolves into a close friendship that shakes the foundation of both their lives, per the outlet. White Lotus star Brittany O'Grady also stars ...

Keke Palmer has been tapped to star in the comedy Good Fortune opposite writer-director Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, according to Variety. Palmer's role, as well as plot details, are being kept under wraps. Good Fortune marks the second directorial debut for Ansari, whose first attempt, the comedic drama Being Mortal, was suspended over complaints of actor Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior on set ...

