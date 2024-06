CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Grab your coffee mugs and prepare to spice up your morning boost with a hot cup of The Original Donut Shop’s new Ballerini Blend!

Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with The Original Donut Shop for her first-ever coffee flavor which features a medium roast with notes of buttery vanilla flavors, inspired by her favorite coffee: a vanilla latte with oat milk.

You can grab a 12-pack of limited edition Ballerini Blend K-cups now at keurig.com.