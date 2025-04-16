Kelsea Ballerini took a hard fall off the stage

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

She’s ok, but that was a hard fall off the stage! Kelsea was performing “Friends In Low Places” at the final show of her tour in Toronto. and hit the ground hard. But she did it with style, after the fall she struck a pose, finished the song and said “I’m gonna have a nice little bruise to go home with.”

Kelsea Ballerini Falls off a platform at her last show of the tour in Toronto. She said she was fine with bruises and continued the song (Garth Brooks friends in low places) without missing a beat.




