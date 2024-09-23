Kenny Chesney donated more than $1M to Massachusetts charities before Gillette Stadium show

Through the years Kenny Chesney performs onstage during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival 2015 Tour kick-off for a 55 show run through August. The high-energy opening night included 2½ hours of music, including five songs from his #1 The Big Revival, surprise guests and a leaner, cleaner stage and 2.3 million pixel screen that gave the sold out house the best view they've ever had of the 8-time Entertainer of the Year at the Bridgestone Arena on March 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney) (Rick Diamond)

Kenny Chesney donated more than $1 million to various charities across the state of Massachusetts before he took the stage at Gillette Stadium in August. Kenny reportedly made contributions to Boston Medical Center, Foxborough Police Department and Foxborough Fire Department, as well as nonprofits aiming to help animals in need and youth music programs.

“Kenny loves the people of who’ve been such a part of the Gillette experience over all these years,” a spokesperson told Mass Live. “As someone who likes to quietly give back, to enrich others’ lives, this is his way of spreading the love and saying thank you for everything that’s made all these stadium shows so special. To him, it’s a gift for others, not something he wants to talk about.”