NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

We see it all the time - our country artists are so good to each other! This past year Megan Moroney opened for Kenny Chesney and Kenny surprised Megan with a custom-built sauna for her house in Nashville as an end-of-tour gift. Kenny introduced Megan to ice baths and saunas while she was out on the road with him and now she has her very own right at home.

Kenny and Megan have a song coming out called “You Had To Be There” and it will be droppin’ May 9th!