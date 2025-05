Kermit the frog will be talking to college grads

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: International film and television star and the world’s most famous amphibian, Kermit the Frog performs for “A Capitol Fourth,” live from Washington, DC, airing Sunday on PBS July 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

Kermit the Frog will deliver the University of Maryland commencement address for the Class of 2025.

The iconic amphibian will inspire graduates with his message of creativity and kindness.

Kermit stated, “If a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”