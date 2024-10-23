KFC has just made it rain!

Are you one of those people who listen to “white noise” while falling asleep? For many it’s the sound of a babbling brook, the ocean churning or a windy winters night.

I admit this is a relaxing way to fall asleep quickly.

KFC realizes this and has teamed up with Hatch to provide a new type of ASMR.

It’s called “Kentucky Fried Rain.”

Yes it’s exactly what you’re thinking. It’s the sound of beautiful pieces of Origianl Recipe KFC chicken frying in the high pressure cooker in a KFC restaurant. I guess it sounds like rain? They’re actually calling it “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” but I like my more floral description. Yes, the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices can be dancing in your head like sugar plumbs whenever you want it.

What could be better? Probably eating a piece is better but who’s going to argue with this one.

The custom sound is available on Hatch+ premium content on the Restore 2 smart sleep devices.







