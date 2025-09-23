From kilts to cocktails: 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan mixes it up with 'The Cocktail Diaries'

The whisky often flows on the long-running Starz series Outlander, and that love of a dram carries over into star Sam Heughan's real life.
The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the series, founded his own spirits brand, Sassenach Spirits, and is now releasing a cocktail book about his passion called The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure.
"Jamie Fraser obviously is a Scotsman through and through, and he even has his own whisky in the Outlander series, the Jamie Fraser Special," he says. "And I would say the Rob Roy or the Bobby Burns [would be his favorite]."
With the eighth and final season of Outlander set to premiere next year, Heughan says he has plans for a celebration event and a special release from his spirits brand. "There might be even a special cocktail as well," he says. "I'll have to think of one."
As they say in Scotland, slàinte!
