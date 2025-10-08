Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair' trailer

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian stars in the official trailer for All's Fair.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday. Ryan Murphy wrote, executive produced and directed episodes of the new show, which also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm and open up their own practice. "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," the show's official synopsis reads. "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

Set to Britney Spears' song "Work Bitch," the trailer finds Kardashian's character, Allura Grant, going through a divorce of her own. She goes head-to-head with Paulson's character, Carrington Lane, who is the attorney representing her husband in the divorce.

"I tell my clients every day, 'You never really know a person. It's just a trap,'" Kardashian says in the trailer.

We also see Paulson dressed up in an outfit that closely resembles Kardashian. Paulson says, "Before you comment on my new appearance, please know that this look is," when Kardashian interrupts her and says, "Mine!"

Paulson finishes her statement by saying the look is "nothing more than next Halloween's costume," where she "will be dressing as a w**** lawyer."

All's Fair premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

