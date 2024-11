Kraft drops the mic on new Mac & Cheese flavor

Kraft plans to drop a brand-new Everything Bagel Mac & Cheese flavor!

This in direct response to “Zillennials,” aka a mix of Gen Z and Millennials, consumer behavior.

The new flavor will be available exclusively on Walmart.com for a suggested retail price of $1.58.

Pre-sales will open on Monday with official sales starting on Friday, November 29.

Hit or miss?