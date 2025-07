Kraft surprised Ohio's Blake Mompher, 7, with a year's worth of macaroni and cheese and other goodies for Halloween.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is releasing a new limited edition Pizza flavor.

Combining the flavors of mac and cheese and adding bold, savory notes of garlic and classic Italian spices, the new flavor-combo drops on Friday, August 1st.

The mac and cheese will be in stores nationwide and they will even deliver it for you if you’re in New York, Detroit, or Chicago.