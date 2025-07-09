Krispy Kreme Super Hero Donuts

Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors.

Krispy Kreme has introduced a new “Hungry for Heroes” Collection celebrating Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

The donuts are available for a limited time. The Superman donut is unglazed and has white cream, blue frosting and an image of Superman. The Batman donut is unglazed and is filled with cookies and cream before being dipped in black chocolate icing. It is topped with a bat emblem. The Wonder Woman donut is glazed with white stars, blue sprinkles, the Wonder Woman logo and red raspberry icing.

The new Superman movie opens in select theaters tomorrow and wide on Friday.