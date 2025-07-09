Krispy Kreme Super Hero Donuts

Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors.
Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts plus new flavors for St. Patrick’s Day Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors. (leezsnow/Getty Images)
By Kato

Krispy Kreme has introduced a new “Hungry for Heroes” Collection celebrating Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

The donuts are available for a limited time. The Superman donut is unglazed and has white cream, blue frosting and an image of Superman. The Batman donut is unglazed and is filled with cookies and cream before being dipped in black chocolate icing. It is topped with a bat emblem. The Wonder Woman donut is glazed with white stars, blue sprinkles, the Wonder Woman logo and red raspberry icing.

The new Superman movie opens in select theaters tomorrow and wide on Friday.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!