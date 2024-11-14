Lady Gaga to appear in second season of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

It seems like forever ago that we were all obsessing about the Netflix series Wednesday, but filming for season 2 is underway, and according to Variety and Entertainment Weekly, none other than Lady Gaga will be making an appearance.

Her inclusion in the show isn't random, though. In 2022, Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary" went viral on TikTok during season 1 of the Addams Family spin-off after fans sped it up and used it to soundtrack footage of Jenna Ortega, as Wednesday, doing her now-iconic dance.

The song, from Gaga's Born This Way album, was never released as a single, but once the song took off online, it shot to #10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. Gaga even made her own TikTok doing the dance.

According to Variety, the show is currently filming in Ireland, and Gaga's role — which is currently unknown — will be a cameo. Sources tell the publication they wanted her to play a larger role, but they couldn't work out the scheduling.

This won't be the first time Gaga's done TV: She appeared in season 5 of American Horror Story and even won a Golden Globe for it.

