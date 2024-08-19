Lainey Wilson is returning to Yellowstone and wants you to join her on set!

Will Lainey Wilson be returning to our home screens for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Earlier this year, Lainey kept teasing fans with this possibility but it’s now officially confirmed!

She’ll be in new episodes starting on November 10 and YOU could be with her!

The show will be filming concert scenes at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas and they’re looking for extras!

They’re searching for men and women of all ethnicities, 18 or older and will pay you $110 for 10 hours of work with overtime pay possible.

You can apply by emailing two current photos of yourself, plus your name, age, weight, height, clothing sizes, phone number, the year, make, model and color of your vehicle and current residence. Be sure to put “DFW” in the subject line of your email.



