Lainey Wilson & More to Perform at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

With Independence Day right around the corner, performers have been announced for the 48th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show!

Lainey Wilson will be taking the stage along with country duo, The War and Treaty, as well as Luis Fonsi and Tanner Adell for the the 25-minute performance wrapped up by a grand firework show!

Country singer, Mickey Guyton is set to cohost the special with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will air on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock with an encore presentation airing on NBC at 9 p.m. CT.