FRIDAY is the big day... Post Malone’s album F1 Trillion comes out and he has songs with so many artists on the album from Morgan Wallen to Luke Combs to Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and more. Lainey Wilson is also one of those artists and she was at the Grand Ole Opry last night when Post Malone made his debut. She performed their song “Nosedive” with him. See the video...