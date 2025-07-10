Larry David teams up with President Obama, Michelle Obama for comedy series

Larry David is teaming up with the Obamas for a new comedy series.

HBO has ordered a sketch comedy limited series from David produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

"President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion," the show's logline reads. "...But then Larry David called."

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Barack Obama said in a press release that he has "sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems," but that "nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David gave a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished," David said. "And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.