Las Vegas Hangover Food Taste-Tester

Casino.org is on the lookout for someone to taste some of the craziest hangover recovery foods. If you are lucky enough to be selected, your round trip travel and hotel accommodations will be covered, and they will pay you $2500!

Here are the spots:

Hangover Pizza at Slice of Pizza: A pizza filled with double sausage gravy, cheeses, green pepper, yellow onion, potato bacon, and ham Hangover Dog at Haute Doggery: A pork and beef frank, french fries, cheese sauce, fried egg, pico and bacon bits Hangover Tator Kegs at Slater’s 50/50: Appetizer of giant tator kegs filled with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives, topped with Tapatio ranch and fresh green onions Hangover Burger at Ellis Island: A half-pound burger with bacon, fried egg, cheddar, fried pickle, onion ring, topped with Bloody Mary mayo on brioche bun Hangover Burrito at Born & Raised: Filled with Ground Angus beef patties, double cheese, bacon, 2 fried eggs, Tetris tots, ketchup, side of breakfast potatoes Hangover Breakfast at Morning News Las Vegas: A platter filled with 3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, cheesy or regular hashbrown, short stack pancakes, and toast

The contest is open from now until June 12th. You can enter at Casino.org