Dads can let that inner child out this weekend in Columbus! LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus is offering free admission for Dads and 50% off admission for up to three family members to celebrate Father’s Day.

In addition to the deal, families can enjoy LEGO Summer of Play, a new event at the center.

Free admission is available on Father’s Day for one day only, and tickets can only be purchased in person at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus. No online tickets are available.