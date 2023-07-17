Lindsay Lohan welcomes 1st child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom!

A rep for the Mean Girls actress told Good Morning America in a statement that Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have "welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai."

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo of a baby onesie emblazoned with the words "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote in the caption.

At the time, Lohan's rep confirmed the happy news to Good Morning America, saying the actress was "very excited for this new chapter."

The Parent Trap star and Shammas became engaged in November 2021; she referred to him as her husband in a heartfelt Instagram post in July 2022.

Lohan gave GMA an update on married life in November and gushed about finding love.

"It's amazing. I'm really lucky. I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team," she said at the time. "He's the best. I love him so much."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.