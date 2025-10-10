LIST: Every country music festival happening in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be another amazing year of country music and, specifically, country music festivals! There are so many festivals happening across the world that we are here to help you plan out your 2026 by listing out EVERY country music festival happening in 2026.
Check out our list below and let us know which festivals you want to attend.
January
- Dead Ahead Festival - January 9th - 13th - Riviera Cancun, Mexico
- Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa - January 15th - 18th - Riviera Cancun, Mexico
- Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend - January 15th-19th - Riviera Maya, Mexico
- Country Music Cruise - January 25th - February 1st - Departing from Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Mile O Fest - January 27th through the 31st - Key West, FL
February
- Innings Festival - February 20th - 22nd - Tuscon, AZ
- WinterWonderGrass Colorado - February 27th - March 1st - Steamboat Springs, CO
- Extra Innings Festival - February 27th, 28th - Tempe, AZ
March
- C2C Berlin - March 5th -8th - Berlin, Germany
- C2C Festival - March 13th - 15th - London, UK
- CMC Rocks - March 20th - 22nd - Ipswich, Australia
April
- Country Thunder Arizona - April 9th -12th - Florence, AZ
- Hogs For The Cause - April 10th -11th - New Orleans, LA
- Cattle Country Fest - April 10th - 12th - Gonzales, TX
- ChiliFest 2026 - April 10th - 11th - Snook, TX
- Tortuga Music Festival - April 10th -12th - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Two Stepp Inn - April 18th - 19th - Georgetown, TX
- MerleFest - April 23rd - 26th - Wilkesboro, NC
- Stagecoach Festival - April 24th -26th - Indio, CA
- Lonestar Smokeout - April 24th - 26th - Arlington, TX
- High Water Festival - April 26th - 27th - North Charleston, SC
May
- Country Thunder Florida - May 2nd - 4th - Tampa, FL
- Rooster Walk 16 - May 21st - 24th - Martinsville, VA
- DelFest - May 21st - 24th - Cumberland, MD
- Railbird Festival - Dates TBA - Lexington, KY
- Gulf Coast Jam - May 28th - May 31st - Panama City Beach, FL
June
- CMA Fest - June 4th -7th - Nashville, TN
- Carolina Country Music Fest - June 4th - 7th - Myrtle Beach, SC
- Rock The South - June 11th - 13th - Decatur, AL
- Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - June 11th - 14th - Manchester, TN
- Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington - June 12th - 15th - Bloomington, IL
- Buckeye Country Superfest - June 13th - Columbus, OH
- The Country Fest - June 17th - 20th - North Lawrence, OH
- SummerFest - June 18th-20th, 25th-27th, and July 2nd -4th - Milwaukee, WI
- Barefoot Country Music Fest - June 18th - 21st - Wildwood, NJ
- Red Wing Roots Music Festival - June 19th - 21st - Mt. Solon, VA
- Cotton Fest - June 25th - 26th - Lubbock, TX
- Hoofbeat Country Fest - June 25th - 27th - Cadott, WI
- Jackalope Jamboree - June 25th - 27th - Pendleton, OR
- Country Summer Music Festival - Dates TBA - Santa Rosa, CA
- Kick’N Up Kountry 2026 - Dates TBA - Karlstad, MN
July
- Norsk Countrytreff - July 8th - 12th - Breim, Norway
- Country Thunder Saskatchewan - July 9th - 12th - Craven, SK, Cananda
- Windy City Smokeout - July 9th - 12th - Chicago, IL
- Cavendish Beach Music Festival - July 9th - July 11th - Cavendish, PEI, Canada
- Country Concert - July 10th - 12th - Fort Loramie, OH
- Country Jam USA - July 16th - 18th - Eau Claire, WI
- Country Thunder Wisconsin - July 16th - 19th - Twin Lakes, WI
- Watershed Festival - Dates TBA - George, WA
- Big Valley Jamboree - July 30th - August 2nd - Camrose, AB, Canada
- Under The Big Sky Music Festival - Dates TBA - Whitefish, MT
August
- WE Fest - August 5th - 8th - Detroit Lakes, MN
- Voices Of America Country Music Fest - August 6th - 9th - West Chester, OH
- LASSO Montreal - August 14th-16th - Montreal, QC, Canada
- Country Thunder Alberta - August 21st -23rd - Calgary, AB, Canada
- Boots And Hearts Music Festival - Dates TBA - Burl’s Creek, ON, Canada
September
- Healing Appalachia - Dates TBA - Ashland, KY
- Born & Raised Music Festival - Dates TBA - Pryor, OK
- AmericanaFest - September 15th - 19th - Nashville, TN
- Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Dates TBA - Franklin, TN
- Bourbon & Beyond - September 24th - 27th - Louisville, KY
October
- No festivals currently scheduled
November
- No festivals currently scheduled
December
- No festivals currently scheduled
