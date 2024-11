CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney surprised fans yesterday by revealing that she will be releasing her three-song Christmas project titled Blue Christmas...Duh today (November 1).

Blue Christmas...Duh includes two brand new songs from Megan called ‘All I Want For Christmas is a Cowboy’ and ‘Christmas Morning’ and a cover of ‘Blue Christmas.’