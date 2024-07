2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) (John Lamparski/WireImage)

Post Malone is making his presence in country music known with his new album F-1 Trillion. First it was Morgan Wallen, then Blake Shelton, then Chris Stapleton, and now Post has recruited Luke Combs for a duet!