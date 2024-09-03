Luke Bryan made a fortune on his Florida beachfront mansion

Luke Bryan finally sold his Florida beach home in Santa Rosa, but he got much less than he was originally asking for. But don’t worry, he still took home a fortune!

The 4 bedroom/4 bath house was originally listed for $18 million, nestled in a private gated community in Santa Rosa, which is in Florida’s panhandle between Panama City Beach and Destin. Santa Rosa is also the home to Papa Surf Burger, the burger restaurant owned by Jason Aldean, Brian Kelley and baseball superstar Tom Glavine.

Luke listed the home in December of 2022 for $18 million. The price came down to $16 million in February of 2023 and then to $14.95 in June of 2023. But the home just finally sold in August of 2024 for less than asking price, a measly $11.5 million. LOL

But don’t worry, Luke still took home a nice check! According to Taste of Country, he bought the house in 2013 for $2.5 million, so he walked away with $9 million in profit. You can take a tour of their Florida beach house below...