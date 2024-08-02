Luke Bryan shares emotional story before his tribute to Toby Keith

Earlier this week, several of your favorite country artists got together to pay tribute to one of the greatest country legends of our time: Mr. Toby Keith.
Luke Bryan came out on stage and before he performed “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” he shared a personal story with the fans...
@Luke Bryan telling an emotional story before paying homage to late country music icon @Toby Keith with a performance of “Should've Been a Cowboy” during the Toby Keith: American Icon taping in Nashville. #LukeBryan #TobyKeith #Nashville #CountryMusic #ShouldveBeenACowboy♬ original sound - Music Mayhem
The Toby Keith tribute will air on on August 28th at 8pm on NBC with performances from Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and many more.