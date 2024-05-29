Luke Combs to be honored with exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame will showcase an exhibit of “Luke Combs: The Man I Am” starting on July 11th! The display will feature stage worn clothes, tour memorabilia, and more from Luke’s career.

“Once I decided I wanted to do music as a career, it didn’t matter if it was for 100 people or 1,000 people, I just wanted to be playing Country Music for anyone who would listen,” said Combs in a press release. “If I could have enough fans to call it a job, I was set. Other than that, I never dreamed of being featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, much less having my own exhibit; that was beyond my wildest dreams.”