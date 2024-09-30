Luke Combs is making plans to help hurricane victims in his home state of North Carolina

Best Fantasy football punishemnt NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 11: Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 11, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Mus)

Luke Combs is taking action to help those affected by Hurricane Helene in his home state of North Carolina. Luke made a statement on social media Saturday (September 28) that he has something “really special” planned.

Absolutely heartbroken for everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene. Especially my folks in Western North Carolina. Me and my team have been making some calls and I think we’ve got something really special lined up to help the Carolinas as much as we can. More details to come ASAP. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) September 28, 2024

Fellow western North Carolina natives, Eric Church and Chase Rice, have also offered to help in any way they can.