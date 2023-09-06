Luke Combs makes Billboard Country charts history as he grabs the top two spots

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs is no stranger to breaking Billboard records, but his latest might be his most impressive.

“Love You Anyway” snagged the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking Combs’ 17th number one on the chart. His cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” sits at number two - previously number one last week.

This marks the first time any artist has occupied the top two spots with separate solo songs in the Billboard Country Airplay chart’s history.