Luke Combs makes Billboard Country charts history as he grabs the top two spots

Luke Combs is no stranger to breaking Billboard records, but his latest might be his most impressive.
“Love You Anyway” snagged the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking Combs’ 17th number one on the chart. His cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” sits at number two - previously number one last week.
This marks the first time any artist has occupied the top two spots with separate solo songs in the Billboard Country Airplay chart’s history.
“Love You Anyway” by @lukecombs is officially the #1 song on Billboard Country Airplay this week.— Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) September 1, 2023
“Fast Car” by Luke is at #2.
Luke becomes the first artist ever to land two solo songs inside the top 2 on Billboard Country Airplay; going back 33+ years since the chart started.