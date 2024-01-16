Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen top the list for the People’s Choice Awards nominees

The People’s Choice Awards has released this year’s set of nominees for the award show happening on February 18th.

As far a country music goes, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen tied with 5 nominations each. This year, there are three new categories for country music that fans can now vote on: Male and Female Country Artist of the Year as well as Concert Tour of the Year.

Simu Liu, who is a nominee for his performance as one of the Kens in Barbie, is set to host this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which will air live on February 18 at at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and E!

As well as the live telecast, the Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards red carpet event will kick off the night at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET on E!

Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is now open through January 19 at 10:59 p.m. CT/11:59 p.m. ET for the 45 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture.

Fans can vote online at www.votepca.com.

Here are the music nominees for 2024:

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

SONG OF THE YEAR

”Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

”Fast Car,” Luke Combs

”Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

”Fukumean,” Gunna

”greedy,” Tate McRae

”Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

”Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

”Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR

”All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

”Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

”Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

”First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

”I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

”Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto

”TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

”Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

A complete list of this year’s nominees can be found here.