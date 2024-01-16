Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen top the list for the People’s Choice Awards nominees

The People’s Choice Awards has released this year’s set of nominees for the award show happening on February 18th.
As far a country music goes, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen tied with 5 nominations each. This year, there are three new categories for country music that fans can now vote on: Male and Female Country Artist of the Year as well as Concert Tour of the Year.
Simu Liu, who is a nominee for his performance as one of the Kens in Barbie, is set to host this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which will air live on February 18 at at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and E!
As well as the live telecast, the Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards red carpet event will kick off the night at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET on E!
Voting for the People’s Choice Awards is now open through January 19 at 10:59 p.m. CT/11:59 p.m. ET for the 45 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture.
Fans can vote online at www.votepca.com.
Here are the music nominees for 2024:
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
SONG OF THE YEAR
”Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
”Fast Car,” Luke Combs
”Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
”Fukumean,” Gunna
”greedy,” Tate McRae
”Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
”Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
”Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
”All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
”Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
”Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
”First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
”I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
”Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto
”TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
”Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
A complete list of this year’s nominees can be found here.