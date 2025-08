INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lollapalooza started back in the 1990s and has quickly become one of the largest music festivals in the world and Luke Combs was just the very first country artist to headline Lollapalooza and it was EPIC!

Luke invited Alex Warren to join him on stage to sing Alex’s song “Ordinary” - hearing the 400,000 plus fans in the background sing along gave us goosebumps!

Check out the performance below - WOW. WOW. WOW.