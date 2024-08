Luke Combs FILE: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Luke Combs will be taking the stage at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium tonight (August 2) and tomorrow night (August 3). Before his shows this weekend, Luke stopped by the Cincinnati Bengals practice to hang out with the team.