INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys, Luke Combs and Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys perform at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

You never know what you’re going to get at Stagecoach and this one definitely surprised fans of BOTH Luke Combs and the Backstreet Boys. Who knew Luke was a BSB fan and knew all the words to “I Want It That Way?”

Check out Luke coming out on stage and surprising fans to sing with the Backstreet Boys...