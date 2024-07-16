A major rule has been changed for the Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi hot dog eating contest on Netflix

Netflix competition FILE PHOTO: Takeru "The Tsunami" Kobayashi of Japan, (R) and challenger Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California (L) down hot dogs at the annual Nathan's hot dog eating contest July 4, 2006 at Coney Island in the Broolkyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi set a new record by downing 53 3/4 frankfurters in 12 minutes to win the annual Independence Day hot dog eating competition on Coney Island. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut was banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this year, so Netflix scooped him and his biggest rival, Takeru Kobayashi, for a hot dog eating contest of their own on September 2nd!

Most rules will be the same as the typical contest, but one major rule has been changed. Both Chestnut and Kobayashi will be required the eat the hot dog as it was intended to be eaten - with the hot dog inside the bun. No more dunking the bun in water and swallowing it whole!

I am a fan of this rule change. You?