Mariah Carey, from beauty school dropout to Queen of Christmas - Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th - October 15th, and today I’m highlighting Mariah Carey!

It might be Hispanic Heritage Month, but the countdown is on... Mariah Carey has her own season. We’re exactly one month away from Mariah “defrosting” for the holiday season, which she pretty much owns as the “Queen of Christmas”.

The Songbird Supreme, or Mimi, is easily one of the best-selling artists of all time. She’s won five GRAMMYs, 14 Billboard Music Awards, was just honored with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, and is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She’s sold over 220 Million records around the world. She also holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist.

But before all of that, Mariah was a girl born in Huntington, NY to parents Patricia Hickey and Alfred Roy Carey. Her “Latinidad” comes from her paternal grandfather, Roberto Nuñez, who is from an Afro-Venezuelan background. He changed his last name is Carey after relocating to New York.

0 of 33 Photocall With Mariah Carey MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Mariah Carey smiles during a ceremony where she receives 7 golden records for the 7 million copies sold of her album "The Emancipation Of Mimi" in Munich, Germany November 30, 2005. Carey will perform at the "Bambi" award on December 1, 2005, which is the annual German tv award. (Photo by Jan Pitman/Getty Images) (Jan Pitman/Getty Images) Mariah Carey Performs At Babylon Court At Hollywood & Highland HOLLYWOOD - JULY 31: Singer Mariah Carey performs at Babylon Court at Hollywood and Highland on July 31, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) 48th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Mariah Carey poses with her Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best R&B Song awards in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) VH1 Presents Mariah Carey For Save The Music NEW YORK - APRIL 9: Mariah Carey performs onstage during a taping for the VH1 Save The Music Foundation benefit concert at the Beacon Theater April 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Memorial Service For Michael Jackson Draws Thousands Of Fans And Mourners LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Singers Mariah Carey (L) and Trey Lorenz perform at the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center on July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Jackson, 50, the iconic pop star, died at UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest at his rented home on June 25 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Mariah Carey Performs At Mall Of America BLOOMINGTON, MN - DECEMBER 11: Singer Mariah Carey performs songs from her new album "Charmbracelet" live on NBC's "Today" show at the Mall of America December 11, 2002 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Mark Erickson/Getty Images) (Mark Erickson/Getty Images) Photocall With Mariah Carey MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Mariah Carey smiles during a ceremony where she receives 7 golden records for the 7 million copies sold of her album "The Emancipation Of Mimi" in Munich, Germany November 30, 2005. Carey will perform at the "Bambi" award on December 1, 2005, which is the annual German tv award. (Photo by Jan Pitman/Getty Images) (Jan Pitman/Getty Images) 82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Brad Barket/Getty Images) 82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey performs at the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 2008 American Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Singer Mariah Carey performs during the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images for AMA) (Vince Bucci) Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Inductee Mariah Carey speaks onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame ) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hal) 82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey Performs Her Holiday Smash Hits At The Beacon Theater In NYC NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey performs her holiday smash hits at the Beacon Theatre on December 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent) (Dimitrios Kambouris) Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) 2013 BET Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Recording artist Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET) (Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2022 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) 66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Mariah Carey speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mariah Carey attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Mariah Carey Lights The Empire State Building In Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) 'Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade' Special Taped At Magic Kingdom LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - DECEMBER 03: In this handout photo provided by Disney, Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey waves to the crowd in front of an oversized Christmas card while taping the "Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade" TV special at the Magic Kingdom on December 3, 2010 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.. Carey performs two songs -- "Oh Santa" and "All I Want For Christmas is You" -- in the annual holiday telecast that airs Dec. 25, 2010 on ABC-TV. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) 2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp) 66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Mariah Carey speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey Performs Her Holiday Smash Hits At The Beacon Theater In NYC NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey performs her holiday smash hits at the Beacon Theatre on December 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent) (Dimitrios Kambouris) 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) 2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV) 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Honoree Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) BET Awards 2025 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Honoree Mariah Carey accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Mariah began singing with her mother as her vocal coach. Patricia was a former classical opera singer. Mariah began working as a demo singer in High School, but got her first big break after moving to New York City. While working jobs here and there and attending beauty school, she got a backup singing gig for Freestyle artist Brenda K. Starr.

At a music exec’s party she attended with Starr, she handed her demo to Sony Music’s Tommy Mottola. What followed was a record-breaking career and the birth of an icon.

She also recently released her 16th studio album, “Here For It All” last Friday.