Mark Wahlberg once encouraged his mom to "have a baby" with George Clooney

Would you let your mother date George Clooney?

Mark Wahlberg recalls being all for the idea, even encouraging his mom to "have a baby" with the actor, in a funny story he recently shared about the time she visited him on the set of the 2000 disaster film The Perfect Storm.

Mark's mom, Alma Elaine, who passed away in 2021, "came to the set and met George and got a picture and she had it on her wall," Wahlberg tells Variety.

“I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids,” he jokes.

Wahlberg, mimicking his mom's voice, continues, "'Oh, [Clooney] likes me a lot. He loves me. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t.'"

"She was convinced that he was hitting on her," he says. "I said, 'I don’t know about that, mom.'"

When his mom continued to insist Clooney was hitting on her, Mark quipped, 'Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!'" He teased. "I want a little brother! George can be my stepfather. It’s all good!'"

Alas, the two never did actually date, and George married Amal Clooney in 2014.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.