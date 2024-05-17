Martina McBride tapped as a judge on new talent competition show

Country Rising Benefit Concert NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Martina McBride performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)

Martina McBride will be giving lots of people a second chance at their dreams as she takes on the role of judge for the new talent competition show, Second Chance Stage.

Judging alongside actor Taye Diggs and SNL’s Heidi Gardner, this eight-episode series filmed in Kansas City will offer dancers, singers, and standup comics “who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a second chance at their big break,” plus an opportunity to win $100,000.

This new show is set to debut this fall on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.