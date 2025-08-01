Marvel shares first look at Tom Holland's new 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' suit

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Fans of Tom Holland's Spider-Man have been treated to their first look at his brand-new suit.

Marvel shared a video showing off the new Spider-Man suit to Instagram on Friday. The quick video, which is less than 10 seconds, shows off some of the suit's details, such as raised black webbing and a sharp red color that contrasts against it.

"Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay," the post's caption reads.

Aug. 1 is National Spider-Man Day, so it was an apt way for Marvel to celebrate.

The new Spidey suit appears to be what Holland will wear in his upcoming fourth film in the series, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

