Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart, and more appearing in annual Stand Up To Cancer special

The charity Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) has announced the star-studded lineup for this year's multi-network special, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on August 19.

The organization's effort titled "How It Started, How It's Going" "will recognize SU2C's impact and progress over the last 15 years." As always, it will also be stocked with stars, this time including The Who, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Elizabeth Banks, Jack Black, Julianne Moore, Maria Menounos, and Chadwick Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman.

The special will also feature comedy skits from past shows starring McConaughey, Hart, Black, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

More than 50 media platforms will air the special, including four major broadcast networks; it will also be available on demand and streaming.

In the announcement, SU2C cofounder Katie Couric noted, "We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible."

Couric, who will also appear in the special added, "There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."

