Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves welcome son Levi to social media

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves took to Instagram on Friday, July 7, to announce their birthday present for their now-15-year-old son, Levi.

The famous parents are finally allowing him on social media. "Happy birthday, Levi Alves McConaughey," the Oscar-winning actor opened. "Your mom is a little nervous today about one of the gifts we're giving you. Yes, we're allowing you, Levi, today, on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe."

"We've been talking [about it] for a long time," Camila says. "All his friends have had it for the long time, we've been holding out."

Matthew added, "He knows who he is, and he knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He's got a great story to tell and share."

Camila added, "He sure does."

The True Detective star expressed to his followers, "I want to let all of y'all know, you're getting a very cool and respectful individual in Levi McConaughey coming at you, and we all hope y'all do your best to treat him the same way."

"Levi: Enjoy the adventure. Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself and what you put out there," Matthew said, before both parents took turns saying, "We love, you, happy birthday!" and adding, "Go check him out!"

Levi wasted no time. His first official post was a still and video collage of him hanging with friends, surfing and jumping into water off a cliff, set to Empire of the Sun's "Walking on a Dream," and featuring a voice-over from his dad's motivational speaking. He captioned the post, "Happy to be here."

