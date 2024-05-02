Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal to finish out 'Saturday Night Live''s 49th season in May

Saturday Night Live announced Thursday that its final two shows of the 49th season will be hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph and Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Both stars will be making their third appearances as host on their respective evenings.

Rudolph, star of the comedy Loot on Apple TV+, will appear on the May 11 show, with Vampire Weekend marking their fourth stint as musical guest.

Gyllenhaal will take the stage for the season finale a week later, on May 18, with Sabrina Carpenter as the show's musical guest for the first time.

Recording artist and Argylle star Dua Lipa will be Saturday Night Live's host and musical guest for May 4's show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.