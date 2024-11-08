McDonalds drops the BOOM on fast food prices today

Do you use the McDonald’s app? I refused to use it for so long, and then I gave in and quickly found that the best deals are easy to use and right there on the app.

Right now, if you use the app, you can get a 10 pack of Chicken McNuggets for $1. What a deal! Also, right now you can also get free French fries.

A couple things I’ve learned from talking with my local store:

1) Make sure you grab the deals and complete your order in the app before you leave. It can be slightly confusing to use, and you may not have enough time before you reach the order board.

2) You can only use one deal per order. Meaning, you can’t combine the nuggets and fries together, it’s one or the other. I believe there’s a 15-minute wait time before using multiple offers, so you can’t just drive around again.

3) You can store your credit card information in the app so that you don’t have to pay at the first window, it just pays automatically and saves you time.

The deals are flowing!